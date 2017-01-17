Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Asia drives arise in 2016 universe tourism numbers: UN

Asia drives arise in 2016 universe tourism numbers: UN
Europe remained a many visited segment in a world, with 620 million tourists, a World Tourism Organization said.

MADRID: The series of general tourists rose by 4 percent worldwide to 1.2 billion in 2016 as Asians trafficked more, though confidence fears strike caller arrivals in Europe, a World Tourism Organization (WTO) pronounced on Tuesday.

The series of people vital in Asia and finding both their possess segment and a rest of a universe rose 8 percent compared to 2015, a Madrid-based physique said.

Turkey offers Pakistan marketplace entrance to Europe  

The Asia-Pacific area, meanwhile, valid a renouned end – a second many visited segment after Europe.

But a UN physique cautioned that while still sanctified with 620 million tourists final year, a expansion in a series of visitors to Europe had slowed due to confidence concerns.

WTO arch Taleb Rifai told reporters a formula in Europe sundry widely from one nation to a next.

He refused to give a much-anticipated ranking of a many visited countries, observant this would be denounced later.

Pakistani pass still second misfortune for general travel

In 2015, France ranked series one, followed by a United States and Spain.

