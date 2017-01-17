A record print of Kashmiri women praying in a mosque. PHOTO: AFP
ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of Muslim girls are being forced into converting to Hinduism in a Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, according to media reports.
Known as a resting place of a Buddha, Khushingar in UP is stating an shocking series of cases where Muslim girls are being abducted and forced to modify to Hinduism by a BJP MP Yogi Adityanath’s Hindu Yuva Vahini.
One of a forcibly converted Muslim girl, calls herself Ameesha Thakur, a name given by her father Arvind. Just opposite a line is Ameesha’s maternal grandparent’s house, where her family doesn’t even acknowledge her existence. Abducted 3 years ago when she was only 13 and now married to a Hindu and vital as one, she is not their small Zubeida Khatun any more.
“They done a open proclamation in a panchayat that they will make her a Hindu. Now she is vital like one, how can we accept this?” questions her uncle Abdullah.
The existence is tough to accept for a family, that is one among a few Muslim families in a village. He alleges that their small lady was kidnapped by a absolute Thakur family and was forced to convert.
According to a FIR filed by Zubeida’s family in 2013, Rameshwar Thakur and his sons Arvind and Nagin Thakur have been charged with abduction and constrained a immature lady into marriage. According to a family, Rameshwar Singh’s friends in a HYV engineered Zubeida’s abduction.
Between 2014 and Oct 2016, 389 cases of underage girls blank or kidnapped were purebred by a district police. Superintendent of Police, Bharat Kumar Yadav says, “No relatives would wish their daughters to marry willingly. Sometimes these girls are underage or have no papers to infer their age, in such cases we take their statements in front of a district magistrate.”
A fact anticipating news of a All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM) on Kushinagar found dozens of cases of rapes and forced kidnappings of immature Muslim girls for eremite conversion. The report, submitted to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Jan 2016, blames `local goons of HYV’ for a atrocities.
According to AIMMM President Mohammad Sulaiman, who believes all group indicted of crimes have a tie with HYV, clever HYV change and backwardness of a Muslim village in a segment is a vital cause behind a augmenting series of cases.
Almost one-fourth of India’s Muslim race lives in Uttar Pradesh. Within a state, 36% of a minority village is strong to a east. In Kushinagar, a Muslim race stands during a small 16%.
