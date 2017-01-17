Bollywood puts Chinese smartphones in India’s spotlight

MUMBAI: Chinese brands took their largest ever cut of a $10-billion Indian smartphone marketplace in late 2016, accounting for some-more than one in each dual phones sole – a flourishing marketplace share that ate into sales from top-selling Samsung Electronics.
Samsung, a singular many renouned smartphone code in India, ordered a roughly 30 per cent marketplace share only over a year ago. That slipped to 21 per cent in November, according to tech investigate organisation Counterpoint, a final month for that information is available.
Meanwhile – interjection to low cost, softened record and an promotion shell – Chinese brands like Oppo, Lenovo, OnePlus, Gionee and Xiaomi took a total share of over 50 per cent, compared to only 19 per cent a year ago.
“Chinese brands are charity peculiarity that is during standard with Samsung, during a improved price,” pronounced Manish Khatri, who owns dual multi-brand smartphone outlets in Mumbai. “Of each 10 phones we sell, roughly 6 to 7 are now Chinese brands.”
Celebrity endorsements from Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh, along with outrageous sponsorship campaigns by brands such as Oppo and Gionee of a extravagantly renouned Indian Premier League cricket authorization have helped urge notice of Chinese brands – once derided for their low quality.
“In a nation like India, there are dual religions – one is Bollywood and a second is cricket,” pronounced Arvind R Vohra, Gionee’s India head, observant that both avenues have helped popularize the brand.
