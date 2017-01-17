Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » SRK, Salman Khan to share shade space in Tubelight

SRK, Salman Khan to share shade space in Tubelight

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 17, 2017 In Sports 0
SRK, Salman Khan to share shade space in Tubelight
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PHOTO: DNAPHOTO: DNA

PHOTO: DNA

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be pity shade space in Kabir Khan’s stirring film Tubelight.

Cannot contest with Salman Khan during a box office: SRK

This was reliable by Amar Butala, a film’s co-producer and Chief Operating Officer during Salman Khan Films. Butala tweeted, “When u have 2 of india’s biggest superstars on set it’s MAGIC! Thank u @iamsrk for creation #Tubelight even some-more special! @BeingSalmanKhan #skf.”

After Rakesh Roshan’s iconic film Karan Arjun, Shah Rukh and Salman seemed together in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

I don’t contest with SRK, Salman, Akshay: Aamir Khan

Based on a 1962 Sino-Indian war, a chronological fight play facilities Chinese singer Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha and a late Om Puri among others. The film is slated to recover on Jul 26.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

SRK, Salman Khan to share shade space in Tubelight
Go review a children’s book: Sherlock co-creator on uncover being too complicated
Hundreds of Indian Muslim girls being forced into converting to Hinduism
Asia drives arise in 2016 universe tourism numbers: UN
China’s Xi says no one will emerge a leader in a trade war
Bollywood puts Chinese smartphones in India’s spotlight
Bollywood puts Chinese smartphones in India’s spotlight
Iran signs phone, petrol deals with Syria
Arijit Singh’s got zero on this chronicle of ‘Channa Mereya’
Sanchez faces probable ‘prison’ judgment after revelation taxation fraud
Turkish military locate Istanbul nightclub assailant in city
When Rishi Kapoor had tea with India’s many wanted Dawood Ibrahim

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions