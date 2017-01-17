This was reliable by Amar Butala, a film’s co-producer and Chief Operating Officer during Salman Khan Films. Butala tweeted, “When u have 2 of india’s biggest superstars on set it’s MAGIC! Thank u @iamsrk for creation #Tubelight even some-more special! @BeingSalmanKhan #skf.”
After Rakesh Roshan’s iconic film Karan Arjun, Shah Rukh and Salman seemed together in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.
SRK, Salman Khan to share shade space in Tubelight
PHOTO: DNA
Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be pity shade space in Kabir Khan’s stirring film Tubelight.
Cannot contest with Salman Khan during a box office: SRK
I don’t contest with SRK, Salman, Akshay: Aamir Khan
Based on a 1962 Sino-Indian war, a chronological fight play facilities Chinese singer Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha and a late Om Puri among others. The film is slated to recover on Jul 26.
