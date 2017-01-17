China’s Xi says no one will emerge a leader in a trade war

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a World Economic Forum (WEF) annual assembly in Davos, Switzerland Jan 17, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
DAVOS: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned countries on Tuesday opposite returning to protectionist trade policies, observant there would be no winners in a trade war.
Likening protectionism to “locking oneself in a dim room” to strengthen from risk though also depriving a room of “light and air”, he told countries not to pursue their possess interests during a responsibility of others.
“No one will emerge as a leader in a trade war,” Xi told a World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
