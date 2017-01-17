Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Of standing and creed: Husband wants box opposite in-laws over forced abortion

Of standing and creed: Husband wants box opposite in-laws over forced abortion

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 17, 2017 In Sports 0
Of standing and creed: Husband wants box opposite in-laws over forced abortion
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

LAHORE: A policeman changed a justice on Tuesday, seeking a box opposite his in-laws for forcing his mother to cancel a baby as it was not from their “caste”.

The patrolman pronounced that he married out of adore and but a agree of a girl’s parents. He combined that a girl’s family launched a impression assassination debate opposite him from a conflict of a marriage.

He claimed on Feb 2, 2016, he found out that a mother was profound after a medical test. After a few months, she went to her parents’ home where a family strongly objected to a pregnancy.

He claimed a kin started pressurising her to cancel a child and threatened to reject a lady if she did not listen.

He combined a whole family — parents, brothers, sisters and others — finally swayed his mother to cancel a baby as it did not go to their caste; Biradri.

When a father asked his mother about a abortion, she pronounced that a family swayed her. He also asked if she was prepared to take such a step to that she replied in a affirmative. The lady pronounced she was following her family’s instruction.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 18th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Police, politics and power
Victory opposite Australia
Of standing and creed: Husband wants box opposite in-laws over forced abortion
Ayesha Mumtaz’s removal
SRK, Salman Khan to share shade space in Tubelight
Go review a children’s book: Sherlock co-creator on uncover being too complicated
Hundreds of Indian Muslim girls being forced into converting to Hinduism
Asia drives arise in 2016 universe tourism numbers: UN
China’s Xi says no one will emerge a leader in a trade war
Bollywood puts Chinese smartphones in India’s spotlight
Bollywood puts Chinese smartphones in India’s spotlight
Iran signs phone, petrol deals with Syria

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions