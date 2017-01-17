Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Shaky ground: Mild trembler jolts Karachi

Shaky ground: Mild trembler jolts Karachi
KARACHI: Tremors were felt in opposite tools of Karachi Tuesday morning. According to a Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department, a bulk of a trembler was available during 3.6 on Richter scale. The epicenter of a upheaval was in Karachi and a abyss was 12 kilometres.

Karam Khan, a meteorologist specialising in trembler studies and formed during a Met office, sensitive that tremors were felt during 10:44 am. The jolts were felt primarily in a Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of a metropolis, he claimed.

According to residents, a tremors were felt in Saddar too.

People rushed out of their houses and offices in panic. However, no detriment of life or repairs to skill has been reported yet.

“When tremors occurred many of a students of microbiology dialect did not leave their category though a ones in a botany category were told to leave a building,” pronounced Iqra Saleem, a second-year tyro of a University of Karachi. “The jar was still large however it lasted for a brief time,” she added.

However, another Amara Ashraf, whose bureau is located nearby PIDC, claimed that she did not feel anything.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 18th, 2017.

 

