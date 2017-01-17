Tuesday , 17 January 2017
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has stayed a execution of a male convicted by a troops probity on charges of personification a ancillary purpose in an conflict on a bureau of an comprehension group in Multan.

On Tuesday, a multiplication dais headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi upheld a sequence on a petition changed by Abdul Qayyum of Faisalabad.

The crook was cursed to genocide by a Lahore troops probity underneath Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2015 on Jan 4, 2016. His forgiveness petition has also been deserted by a army chief.

Representing a petitioner, Advocate Anas Ghazi argued a postulant was not given an event of a satisfactory hearing and he was cursed unheard. The requisites of probity were not over by a troops probity while holding a trial, he contended.

The counsel claimed an anti-terrorism probity in Multan had already convicted a enemy of a 2009 conflict on ISI’s bureau and a postulant was not among a suspects. He asked a dais to stay a execution of a postulant compartment a final preference on a plea.

In a created reply, Punjab Home Department settled a jail interest of Abdul was discharged by disciple general’s bureau on Mar 22, 2016. Another LHC multiplication dais (Bahawalpur seat) had also discharged an matching petition on a same matter, it said, adding Abdul’s petition should, therefore, be discharged as well.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 18th, 2017.

