TURBAT: I wish to honour a Pakistan cricket group for defeating Australia by 6 wickets in a second One-Day International (ODI) during a Melbourne Cricket Ground on Jan 16. Pakistan has succeeded in defeating Australia after 12 years while a win was also Pakistan’s initial ODI feat during a Melbourne Cricket Ground given 1985. we wish to conclude all of a team’s players for display a shining opening in a second ODI, generally a opening span Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan and left arm spinner Imad Wasim, who bowled superbly. Pakistan Captain Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and Umar Akmal also played an considerable diversion with a bat. It is hoped that a Pakistan group will perform good in arriving matches.
Victory opposite Australia
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 18th, 2017.
