Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Victory opposite Australia

Victory opposite Australia

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 17, 2017 In Commerce 0
Victory opposite Australia
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

TURBAT: I wish to honour a Pakistan cricket group for defeating Australia by 6 wickets in a second One-Day International (ODI) during a Melbourne Cricket Ground on Jan 16. Pakistan has succeeded in defeating Australia after 12 years while a win was also Pakistan’s initial ODI feat during a Melbourne Cricket Ground given 1985. we wish to conclude all of a team’s players for display a shining opening in a second ODI, generally a opening span Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan and left arm spinner Imad Wasim, who bowled superbly. Pakistan Captain Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and Umar Akmal also played an considerable diversion with a bat. It is hoped that a Pakistan group will perform good in arriving matches.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 18th, 2017.

Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all the daily pieces.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Police, politics and power
Victory opposite Australia
Of standing and creed: Husband wants box opposite in-laws over forced abortion
Ayesha Mumtaz’s removal
SRK, Salman Khan to share shade space in Tubelight
Go review a children’s book: Sherlock co-creator on uncover being too complicated
Hundreds of Indian Muslim girls being forced into converting to Hinduism
Asia drives arise in 2016 universe tourism numbers: UN
China’s Xi says no one will emerge a leader in a trade war
Bollywood puts Chinese smartphones in India’s spotlight
Bollywood puts Chinese smartphones in India’s spotlight
Iran signs phone, petrol deals with Syria

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions