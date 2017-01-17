FAISALABAD: The Sindh Culture Department has motionless to correct and safety a Ford automobile left by Sir John Hubert Marshall, a executive ubiquitous of a Archaeological Survey of India from 1902 to 1928. His mine in a 1920s had led to a find of Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro, dual of a categorical cities that contain a Indus Valley Civilisation.
Earlier, several attempts were done to correct this automobile though in vain. The automobile was initial placed in a Lahore Fort in a 1960s. In 1974, former primary apportion Zulfikar Ali Bhutto attempted to get it remade though that never happened. Sir John Marshall’s Ford automobile is an critical antique due to a age, monument and singular features. It is rusting divided in a garage and has incited into a vestige with no one perplexing to guarantee it. The Sindh Culture Department’s preference is meritorious and will be proven ancestral when a automobile is restored. Sir John Marshall did good work for us by finding a oldest civilisation, a trade, culture, art and craftwork. In contrast, we are still incompetent to correct and safety his golden selected Ford car. Indeed, a archaeology dialect is a provincial matter though we strongly titillate Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to approach a sovereign archaeology dialect and make required arrangements to promote and do a dream of a Sindh Culture Department.
John Marshall’s Ford car
Engineer Mansoor Ahmed
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 18th, 2017.
