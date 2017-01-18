In one of his final acts as president, Obama pardoned 64 people and commuted a sentences of 209 others, including a detained transgender infantryman who was convicted in Aug 2013 of espionage and other offenses after revelation to handing personal papers over to WikiLeaks.
In 5 some-more months, we will be free. Thank we for what we did for everyone, Chelsea. Stay clever a while longer! https://t.co/PaLvJDvDbl
Obama commutes judgment of WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning
Chelsea Manning, seen in an undated photo, was convicted in Aug 2013 of espionage and other offenses after revelation to handing personal papers over to WikiLeaks. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON DC: US President Barack Obama commuted a judgment of Chelsea Manning, who is portion 35 years behind bars for leaking personal US documents, a White House pronounced Tuesday.
Chelsea Manning creates second self-murder try in US prison
