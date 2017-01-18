Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Gone missing: Minor girl’s physique recovered from Swat

Gone missing: Minor girl’s physique recovered from Swat

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 18, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Gone missing: Minor girl’s physique recovered from Swat
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

SWAT: The Swat military on Tuesday recovered a physique of a teenager girl, who had left blank 3 days ago.

According to officials, a military recovered a physique of Shazma from a Maloch encampment of Kabal tehsil in Swat district.

“Shazma, Rahim Ullah’s daughter, had left blank 3 days ago and a censure had also been lodged by her relatives with a internal military station,” a central said.

The autopsy news suggested that Shazma perceived a blow on her conduct while there had been no pointer of passionate assault.

The central pronounced a military had handed over a physique to her family and purebred an FIR opposite unclear culprits.

Power outages

Local Government (LG) member took to a streets in a categorical city of Mingora and protested opposite a unscheduled energy outages and gas bucket shedding.

Addressing a protesters, Mayor of a Babuzai tehsil Ikram Khan pronounced that people of a categorical city of Mingora were fed adult with a enlarged energy outage and gas bucket shedding in their area.

He pronounced that all LG representatives, traders and polite multitude members would attend in criticism on Jan 19 if their direct to finale unscheduled energy outage was not met.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 18th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Upload interrupted: Spelt with 2 G’s, Gilgit also connects on 2G
Reviewing laws: Govt says NAB laws to be nice with consensus
Notices issued: Petitioner wants Urdu announced central tongue in K-P
Gender equality: Collective height to assistance inclusion of women
Intra-party suggestion: Asif Zardari suggested to dump by-poll plans
Gone missing: Minor girl’s physique recovered from Swat
Gas fire: Baby killed, 4 family members injured
ECP powers: FAFEN points during gaps in elections bill
Impact evaluation: BISP news shows 7% decrease in poverty
Obama commutes judgment of WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning
Refugees return
Temporary respite: LHC stays execution of troops justice convict

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions