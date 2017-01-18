Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Gas fire: Baby killed, 4 family members injured

HARIPUR: A teenager lady died while dual of her siblings and her relatives were harmed when a residence held glow after a blast in Kangra Colony on Tuesday.

The glow was caused by a gas leak, a military and locals said.

Kot Najibullah military sensitive that a family of Anwarullah, a proprietor of Sector No 1, Kangra Colony, went to nap with a gas heater still burning.  At some point, a heater went out due to gas loadshedding or low pressure. It afterwards began leaking gas.

At around 7am on Sunday morning, Anwar’s mother Shahnaz Bibi, but realising that a room was filled with gas, illuminated a  matchstick to spin on a heaters, a room exploded with a blast and set a residence ablaze.

The integrate and their 3 daughters all suffered burns, and a three-room residence was totally gutted along with their belongings.

Neighbours changed a harmed to Women and Children Hospital Haripur, where doctors conspicuous Kashaf Bibi, aged 7 months, passed while Anwar, Shahnaz, and their daughters Bushra Bibi, 4, and Warda Bibi, 9, were referred to ATH Abbottabad for serve treatment.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 18th, 2017.

