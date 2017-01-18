HARIPUR: A teenager lady died while dual of her siblings and her relatives were harmed when a residence held glow after a blast in Kangra Colony on Tuesday.
The glow was caused by a gas leak, a military and locals said.
Kot Najibullah military sensitive that a family of Anwarullah, a proprietor of Sector No 1, Kangra Colony, went to nap with a gas heater still burning. At some point, a heater went out due to gas loadshedding or low pressure. It afterwards began leaking gas.
At around 7am on Sunday morning, Anwar’s mother Shahnaz Bibi, but realising that a room was filled with gas, illuminated a matchstick to spin on a heaters, a room exploded with a blast and set a residence ablaze.
The integrate and their 3 daughters all suffered burns, and a three-room residence was totally gutted along with their belongings.
Neighbours changed a harmed to Women and Children Hospital Haripur, where doctors conspicuous Kashaf Bibi, aged 7 months, passed while Anwar, Shahnaz, and their daughters Bushra Bibi, 4, and Warda Bibi, 9, were referred to ATH Abbottabad for serve treatment.
Gas fire: Baby killed, 4 family members injured
HARIPUR: A teenager lady died while dual of her siblings and her relatives were harmed when a residence held glow after a blast in Kangra Colony on Tuesday.
The glow was caused by a gas leak, a military and locals said.
Kot Najibullah military sensitive that a family of Anwarullah, a proprietor of Sector No 1, Kangra Colony, went to nap with a gas heater still burning. At some point, a heater went out due to gas loadshedding or low pressure. It afterwards began leaking gas.
At around 7am on Sunday morning, Anwar’s mother Shahnaz Bibi, but realising that a room was filled with gas, illuminated a matchstick to spin on a heaters, a room exploded with a blast and set a residence ablaze.
The integrate and their 3 daughters all suffered burns, and a three-room residence was totally gutted along with their belongings.
Neighbours changed a harmed to Women and Children Hospital Haripur, where doctors conspicuous Kashaf Bibi, aged 7 months, passed while Anwar, Shahnaz, and their daughters Bushra Bibi, 4, and Warda Bibi, 9, were referred to ATH Abbottabad for serve treatment.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 18th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Coal energy: during what cost?
January 17, 2017
Police, politics and power
January 17, 2017
Saudi says Trump position on Iran and ...
January 17, 2017
Public-private partnership: Govt might sell land to ...
January 17, 2017