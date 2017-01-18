Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Trump tweets… a wrong Ivanka

Trump tweets… a wrong Ivanka
Ivanka Trump. PHOTO: TWITTER

Ivanka Trump. PHOTO: TWITTER

NEW YORK: His daughter Ivanka might be Donald Trump’s favorite child though a president-elect apparently doesn’t know her Twitter handle, mistaking her for a British lady from a strand city of Brighton.

On Monday night, a Republican retweeted regard for his daughter from a Twitter user during a CNN form of a incoming initial daughter and mother of White House confidant in watchful Jared Kushner.

All change for a Trump White House

But instead of regulating a 35-year-old businesswoman’s @IvankaTrump handle, a Twitter user wrote @Ivanka — a comment of Ivanka Majic – whose possess comment subsequently illuminated adult with thousands of messages.

The New York billionaire, a inclusive user of a amicable media site with some-more than 20 million Twitter followers, saw his post retweeted some-more than 6,600 times and favourite some-more than 35,000 times.

Majic, who once worked for Britain’s antithesis Labour Party and is now employed by a internal council, motionless to use her newfound inflection to strike back.

The former existence TV star, who has affianced to desert a Paris meridian deal, has nonetheless to undo his twitter or publicly acknowledge his mistake.

On Monday night, his daughter seemed preoccupied to a mixup, tweeting a sketch of herself dressed up.

Majic pronounced her temperament was frequently mistaken during a US choosing campaign.

“Ivanka is an impossibly tedious and renouned Slavic girl’s name. The other one we get confused with is an Hungarian petrify association called Ivanka concrete,” a BBC quoted her as saying.

Passenger private from moody after fight with Ivanka Trump

“I’m someone who has used Twitter given 2007. A new thing comes along and we emanate a username never meditative that one day Ivanka Trump’s father will be president.”

Trump’s daughter, a businesswoman and businessman whom lawyers contend is stepping down as clamp boss during a Trump Organisation, is relocating to Washington with her father and a couple’s 3 immature children.

While no grave pursuit pretension has been announced, she is approaching to take on some hostessing duties and champion causes in a purpose some-more frequently compared with a initial lady than a initial daughter.

