Senegal eye quarter-final berth

FRANCEVILLE: Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal will turn a initial qualifiers for a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals if they better upstarts Zimbabwe in Franceville on Thursday.

Senegal enter a compare with 3 points, Algeria and Zimbabwe have one any and Tunisia none. The northern African neighbours accommodate in a initial compare of a double-header in southeastern Gabon.

Qualifying with a diversion to gangling would make a acquire change for a Teranga Lions after dual catastrophic new Cup of Nations campaigns.

Another day of shocks during AFCON

Ranked among a favourites when Gabon co-hosted a 2012 tournament, Senegal fell to Zambia, co-hosts Equatorial Guinea and Libya and done a degrading early exit.

Three years after they returned to Equatorial Guinea and after violence Ghana, drew with South Africa and mislaid to Algeria to once again crawl out after a initial round.

Coach and former inhabitant group star Aliou Cisse is assured Senegal will not dedicate a same mistakes this time.

Mahrez prop not adequate as Algeria hold to draw

“Perhaps we were arrogant in prior campaigns and believed a media hype about being among a favourites,” pronounced Cisse. “I trust there is some-more piety within a patrol now — a realization that we are usually one of many contenders to turn African champions.”

Beating Tunisia 2-0 final Sunday by goals from Liverpool assailant Mane and Kara Mbodj within a initial 30 mins was a earnest start for Cisse and his squad.

Only 3 of a 8 first-round matches played so distant opposite a 4 groups have constructed victories and Senegal were a usually side to win by some-more than one goal.

Gabon denied opening day win in African Cup of Nations

Algeria and Tunisia will also be in movement progressing in a day.

