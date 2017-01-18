“Perhaps we were arrogant in prior campaigns and believed a media hype about being among a favourites,” pronounced Cisse. “I trust there is some-more piety within a patrol now — a realization that we are usually one of many contenders to turn African champions.”
Beating Tunisia 2-0 final Sunday by goals from Liverpool assailant Mane and Kara Mbodj within a initial 30 mins was a earnest start for Cisse and his squad.
Only 3 of a 8 first-round matches played so distant opposite a 4 groups have constructed victories and Senegal were a usually side to win by some-more than one goal.
Senegal eye quarter-final berth
Qualifying with a diversion to gangling would make a acquire change for a Teranga Lions after dual catastrophic new Cup of Nations campaigns. PHOTO: AFP
FRANCEVILLE: Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal will turn a initial qualifiers for a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals if they better upstarts Zimbabwe in Franceville on Thursday.
Senegal enter a compare with 3 points, Algeria and Zimbabwe have one any and Tunisia none. The northern African neighbours accommodate in a initial compare of a double-header in southeastern Gabon.
Qualifying with a diversion to gangling would make a acquire change for a Teranga Lions after dual catastrophic new Cup of Nations campaigns.
Another day of shocks during AFCON
Ranked among a favourites when Gabon co-hosted a 2012 tournament, Senegal fell to Zambia, co-hosts Equatorial Guinea and Libya and done a degrading early exit.
Three years after they returned to Equatorial Guinea and after violence Ghana, drew with South Africa and mislaid to Algeria to once again crawl out after a initial round.
Coach and former inhabitant group star Aliou Cisse is assured Senegal will not dedicate a same mistakes this time.
Mahrez prop not adequate as Algeria hold to draw
“Perhaps we were arrogant in prior campaigns and believed a media hype about being among a favourites,” pronounced Cisse. “I trust there is some-more piety within a patrol now — a realization that we are usually one of many contenders to turn African champions.”
Beating Tunisia 2-0 final Sunday by goals from Liverpool assailant Mane and Kara Mbodj within a initial 30 mins was a earnest start for Cisse and his squad.
Only 3 of a 8 first-round matches played so distant opposite a 4 groups have constructed victories and Senegal were a usually side to win by some-more than one goal.
Gabon denied opening day win in African Cup of Nations
Algeria and Tunisia will also be in movement progressing in a day.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Baloch rapper Abid Brohi aims to conquer ...
January 18, 2017
12-year-old Indian lady ‘gang raped by propagandize ...
January 18, 2017
Trump choosing prompts US mothers to advise ...
January 18, 2017
Notices issued: Petitioner wants Urdu announced central ...
January 18, 2017