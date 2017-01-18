Wednesday , 18 January 2017
AJK PM, army arch plead LoC situation

AJK PM, army arch plead LoC situation
Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed on Wednesday a conditions opposite a Line of Control (LoC).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a AJK premier called on a army arch during a military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

“The COAS positive a PM that Pakistan Army is entirely prepared and able to respond to all forms of hazard from opposite [the border],” a matter said.

No protected havens in Pakistan for terrorists: COAS

The excitable Himalayan segment suffered a arise in assault final year after a murdering in Jul of a renouned immature insurgent personality in a gun conflict with Indian soldiers.

According to a military’s media wing, besides confidence conditions along a LoC, matters of mutual interests also came underneath contention during a meeting.

“The primary apportion thanked COAS for Pakistan Army’s contributions towards confidence and growth in AJK, quite in a fields of education, health and communications infrastructure,” a ISPR added.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, though both explain it in full.

