Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in a assembly with Army arch General Qamar Javed Bajwa during military’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017. PHOTO: ISPR
Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed on Wednesday a conditions opposite a Line of Control (LoC).
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a AJK premier called on a army arch during a military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.
“The COAS positive a PM that Pakistan Army is entirely prepared and able to respond to all forms of hazard from opposite [the border],” a matter said.
AJK PM, army arch plead LoC situation
No protected havens in Pakistan for terrorists: COAS
The excitable Himalayan segment suffered a arise in assault final year after a murdering in Jul of a renouned immature insurgent personality in a gun conflict with Indian soldiers.
According to a military’s media wing, besides confidence conditions along a LoC, matters of mutual interests also came underneath contention during a meeting.
“The primary apportion thanked COAS for Pakistan Army’s contributions towards confidence and growth in AJK, quite in a fields of education, health and communications infrastructure,” a ISPR added.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, though both explain it in full.
