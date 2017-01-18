On lyricist Javed Akhtar’s 72nd birthday, his mother Shabana Azmi, who lovingly calls him Jadu, pronounced he had sorcery in his persona.
Exhausted after a low-pitched dusk she had organized on her mythological father Kaifi Azmi’s birth anniversary on Saturday, Shabana wanted a still family get-together on Javed’s birthday. But a couple’s friends won’t let them be.
What was designed as a still dusk incited into a sprawling dusk with a guarantee of superb home done food, communication and lots of conversation. “When it comes to Jadu (Javed), zero is motionless compartment a final minute… So, compartment final night zero was happening, though he has sorcery not usually in his name, though also in his persona… Friends say, Yaay! Yoohoo! We wish to be there for him,” a actor said.
Javed, who has penned songs for films like Silsila, 1942: A Love Story, Veer-Zaara, Main Hoon Na and Jodhaa Akbar has been in a attention for over four decades and has legions of fans. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan and Shekhar Ravijiani voiced their affinity for a “charming” Padma Bhushan awardee on amicable media.
While Anil wished Javed saying he was a “man whose difference can start a revolution”, actor Suniel Shetty hailed him as a “finest wordsmith”. Rakesh Roshan, Farah Khan, Shekhar Ravjiani, Divya Dutta, Shankar Mahadevan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ehsaan Noorani and Kailash Kher were among a others who wished a master lyricist.
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar. PHOTO: INDIA TODAY
