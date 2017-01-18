Wednesday , 18 January 2017
High hopes: Mayor comes adult with master devise to bedeck Multan City

MULTAN: Multan Mayor Naveedul Haq Araein vowed to bedeck a city by an integrated master plan. As partial of a plan, new fun parks would be assembled and camp of trees and foliage in open places would be ensured after clearing encroachments.

The mayor pronounced a facilitation centre was being set adult in a city with a assistance of World Bank to promote a people in interacting with several supervision departments and agencies.

He pronounced a burden routine to guard a opening of officials had been instituted while debate opposite cleanliness and intrusion was also underway.

Naveed confirmed a list of 200 spook employees operative in Solid Waste Management had been prepared and movement would be taken opposite them. He hinted during sealing shops and plazas for not stealing encroachments outward their premises. He pronounced he had already hold consultations with traders’ organisation before initiating crackdown opposite it.

In addition, a mayor had also prepared a plan along with Parks and Horticulture Authority to bedeck outmost gates of a city as good as rising tree camp into open places and dilemma points in Multan.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 19th, 2017.

