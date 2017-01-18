Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Art gallery established: Paintings depicting colours of farming life displayed

Art gallery established: Paintings depicting colours of farming life displayed
FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad Community College has determined an art gallery depicting a colours of tillage credentials and expansion of cultivation in a country.

The art gallery was inaugurated by a UAF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan a other day. He was flanked by Community College Principal Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti, Dr Ashfaq Maan and other notables.

The paintings were grown by UAF artists Muhammad Asif and Javeria Baig. The tillage field, machine and practices were themed in a portrayal that captivated a art lovers to have a glance of a art of tillage landscape.

While addressing a participants, Dr Iqrar Ahmad pronounced a university was meant for uplift of a cultivation zone and tillage development.

He pronounced a zone contributes 21% to a Gross Domestic Product. He pronounced a paintings would assistance a immature epoch to know a expansion of a sector.

He combined a university was creation all out efforts to safeguard a peculiarity of preparation and residence a problems of a tillage village with discernible researches and other factors.

The VC maintained, “There is a need to work on a mindset of a people in sequence to a face a hurdles of a complicated era.”  He pronounced a new state-of-the-art building would be determined shortly during UAF.

Similarly, Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti pronounced a UAF was providing peculiarity preparation to a people during smallest price compared to a rest of a institutions.

He pronounced in a second proviso of paintings exhibition, a Community College will be flashy to chuck light on tillage life in colours.

Meanwhile, Dr Izhar Ahmad, Assistant Prof Kashif Shakeel, Dr Masood Iqbal, Dr Iftikahr Ahmad, Kahsif Hameed and others also spoke on a occasion.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 19th, 2017.

