Into a wild: Nature’s gifts to Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: If we have a passion and adore for animals, Bahawalpur Zoo is a right place to visit. With many opposite kinds of animal and bird species, this place will certainly give we an knowledge of a lifetime.
Established in 1942 by a former Amir of Bahawalpur, Sir Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, a Bahawalpur Zoo is a fourth-largest zoo in Pakistan. It was also named ‘Sher Bagh’ (Lion garden). The zoo is widespread over an area of 25-acres. From 1977 to 1982, a zoo remained underneath a control of a Department of Livestock, Punjab.
This zoo binds poignant significance from others in Pakistan in terms of a procreation of a lions. Besides, a zoo binds a honour of a procreation of Bengal tiger, dot tiger and black bear for a initial time in Pakistan.
The zoo also houses an aquarium and zoological museum with pressed birds, reptiles and mammals. A vast pool in a zoo is home to pelicans, cranes, and geese. Several peafowl are also on exhibit. Blackbuck, sow deer, nilgai, European red deer, chinkara, and European mouflon are all housed in vast paddocks.
The place not usually serves as a place of delight though is personification a pivotal purpose in assisting investigate students about wildlife.
Facts
• On Oct 3, 2015, a span of lions pounded an worker of a zoo when he attempted to vigilance them into a enclosing after feeding them.
• In Mar 2015, a black sire and 4 pheasants died since they were not supposing correct medical diagnosis by zoo officials.
• In 2013, a waterway H2O supply for animals during Bahawalpur Zoo was stopped for roughly dual months.
• On Aug 5, 2013, a Bengal tigress gave birth to 4 cubs in a zoo.
• On Dec 22, 2011, an aging lioness, affectionately called “Poami”, upheld divided after a enlarged illness.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 19th, 2017.
