Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Preserving chronological sites

Posted date : January 18, 2017
Preserving chronological sites
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is a nation abounding with chronological monuments and sites. Some of a famous chronological places embody Hiran Minar, Shahi Qila, Katas Raj, and Shah Alla Ditta. However, given a past few years, a hint and beauty of these places seems to be vanishing away. For example, a lake during Hiran Minar is soiled now. These chronological places, that are ruins and memories from a Mughals, are not being recorded in a approach they should be. Littering, commentaries on walls, and spitting of paan on a walls are common. we interest to a supervision and a chairman incharge of a maintain of birthright sites to place signboards for no littering and other useful rules. Consequences should also be communicated, such as a volume in fines one would compensate for violation a rules. Security guards should be on avocation and in sequence to equivocate these things, sealed circuit radio cameras and ticketing systems should be introduced. After all, monuments are a heart of Pakistan and a temperament of a nation; therefore, it is a avocation as Pakistani adults to take caring of a monuments.

Misal Shahzad

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 19th, 2017.

