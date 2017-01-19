GILGIT: The Guinness Book of World Records has supposed an try by a Pakistani linguist to record world’s shortest announcement for peace.
Rehmat Aziz, a linguist from Chitral, had sent his announcement to a Guinness Book of World Records claiming that his ad was a shortest in duration.
“My announcement on assent was 00.01 seconds in length,” Chitrali told The Express Tribune. “It’s in a difficulty of peace.”
Guinness Book of World Records in a lapse email reliable accepting of a ask that if supposed will mangle a record of Tharanga Ramanayake whose video was 1/60th of a second.
“It’s a open use summary for swelling assent by poetry, he said.
In 2014 Aziz grown a program that allows typing in 40 internal languages.
The 47-year-old is an venerable poet, writer, linguist and researcher.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 19th, 2017.
Read full story
January 19, 2017
January 18, 2017
Shortest assent ad: Linguist’s try being deliberate by Guiness
GILGIT: The Guinness Book of World Records has supposed an try by a Pakistani linguist to record world’s shortest announcement for peace.
Rehmat Aziz, a linguist from Chitral, had sent his announcement to a Guinness Book of World Records claiming that his ad was a shortest in duration.
“My announcement on assent was 00.01 seconds in length,” Chitrali told The Express Tribune. “It’s in a difficulty of peace.”
Guinness Book of World Records in a lapse email reliable accepting of a ask that if supposed will mangle a record of Tharanga Ramanayake whose video was 1/60th of a second.
“It’s a open use summary for swelling assent by poetry, he said.
In 2014 Aziz grown a program that allows typing in 40 internal languages.
The 47-year-old is an venerable poet, writer, linguist and researcher.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 19th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Pledging army’s support: AJK PM, COAS plead ...
January 19, 2017
Bulldozing amendments: K-P Assembly stands divided on ...
January 19, 2017
Hello Mr President
January 18, 2017
Classrooms of a future
January 18, 2017