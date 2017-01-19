RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a General Headquarters. Security conditions along a Line of Control and other matters of mutual seductiveness were discussed, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major Gen Asif Ghafoor settled in a Tweet. The COAS positive a premier that army was entirely prepared and able of responding to all forms of hazard from across. Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Essa Abdullah Albasha Alnoaimalso called on a army chief. COAS condoled detriment of lives of UAE nationals in new Kandahar blasts. COAS appreciated a purpose of envoy in enhancing Pak-UAE team-work in opposite fields.
Pledging army’s support: AJK PM, COAS plead LoC situation
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 19th, 2017.
