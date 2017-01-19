Thursday , 19 January 2017
Documents please: 571 bikes, 31 vehicles impounded during final 24 hours


ISLAMABAD: Islamabad military on Wednesday impounded 571 motorcycles and 31 other vehicles opposite a city for pushing but strange documents.

The collateral military went into overdrive on a directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Sajid Kiani to boost commitment in a city.

Following in a directives, military started ubiquitous reason adult and checking in several areas.

During this drive, military impounded 571 bikes as good as 31 vehicles being driven but documents. Likewise, hunt operation was also conducted in several of a city and 45 suspects were also hold who are being investigated further.

Meanwhile, CIA military arrested dual suspects Majid Sultan and Qasirur Rehman and recovered 5 stolen mobiles from their possession.

Tarnol military arrested dual indicted Sajid and Mudssar and recovered 105 grammes of heroin from their possession.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 19th, 2017.

