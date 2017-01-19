A tractor clears sleet from a highway in Galiyat. PHOTO: EXPRESS
ABBOTTABAD: The Abbottabad-Murree Road remained sleazy and obsolete for motorists for a second uninterrupted day as layer continued in a area. Owing to a severe continue conditions, a GDA has cautioned tourists to equivocate nonessential transport to Galiyat as a haze has extremely reduced visibility.
Life has turn paralysed in Galiyat in a issue of complicated layer on Wednesday.
The categorical artery of a Abbottabad-Murree highway has turn obsolete as a highway has turn slippery, forcing motorists to possibly use tyre bondage or stay indoors.
Police and locals pronounced a categorical highway heading to Nathiagali was blocked on Tuesday dusk and usually uninterrupted for a small while on Wednesday.
Snow ploughs have privileged a frame of road, though a uninformed sleet has incited a remaining sludge into ice, creation transport risky, military told.
Meanwhile, GDA Spokesperson Ahsan Hameed told The Express Tribune that a sleet ploughs of GDA and K-P Highway were bustling clearing a road, though with uninterrupted snowfall, a highway had turn sleazy and usually motorists regulating tyre bondage should try out.
However, he suggested tourists to equivocate nonessential transport as unenlightened haze from a early morning had extremely reduced prominence on a road.
He suggested tourists to wait until Thursday afternoon when a haze and roads are approaching to clear. “If entrance to Galiyat is required a travellers contingency take good caring of fuel, battery and chain”, he added.
Meanwhile, internal residents pronounced that roughly all a couple roads in Galiyat hollow were sealed for a fourth true day.
Abbottabad-Murree highway obsolete due to complicated snow
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 19th, 2017.
