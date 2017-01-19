Thursday , 19 January 2017
Irked by delay: Nab arch visits new HQ site

Irked by delay: Nab arch visits new HQ site
NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry reviews swell on under-construction site of NAB Headquarters in Sector G-5/1. PHOTO: EXPRESS

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry visited a under-construction site of a new bureau building of NAB Headquarters during Sector G-5/1 Islamabad to examination a swell and check a peculiarity of work.

During a briefing, he was familiar by Chief Engineer (N), Pak PWD that a gait of work had been increasing in light of his directions after his final visit.

The regulating of granite, extraneous potion and building tiles are underneath process. The gait of work on outmost growth along with inner finishes like a fake ceilings and PVC panelling. has also been increased. Machinery including generators, elevators, and HVAC complement has been organised and is in transit.

The NAB arch voiced his regard over a check in a execution of a plan and emphasised on creation all out efforts for a early completion. He serve celebrated that a gait of work was as distant reduction than a compulsory to accommodate a timelines.

Chaudhry destined a PWD DG, consultants, and a executive to finish a remaining work but serve check and safeguard all peculiarity standards in suitability with rules.

He stressed that there should be no concede on a peculiarity of element and execution of work.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 19th, 2017.

