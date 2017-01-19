ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of a Arts (PNCA) Wednesday organized a seminar on film creation to sight immature film makers and producers.
A film consultant from Swiss Sophie Bourdan conducted a seminar in that a series of immature film makers and producers from several universities of twin cities participated. Besides training on a subject, a consultant disclosed a approach to attend in a Festival De Film Locarno that was going to be hold in Switzerland in Aug this year.
It was value mentioning that via a 70 year history, a Festival de film Locarno has assigned a singular position in a landscape of a vital festivals. Every August, Locarno becomes a universe collateral of cinema. Created as a festival aiming to learn new talents and new trends, Locarno has determined itself as an useful launch-pad for a new generation.
Young talent: PNCA hosts film creation workshop
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 19th, 2017.
