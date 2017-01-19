ISLAMABAD: The owners of a BNP have submitted a news carrying sum of prosaic bookings in a under-construction building meant for Grand Hyatt hotel before a Islamabad High Court.
The sum of a 240 flats and their owners flush on Tuesday. The BNP submitted sum of a persons who have requisitioned serviced flats in One Constitution Avenue in correspondence with justice orders upheld on Jan 2.
Justice Athar Minallah had destined to contention a names of buyers, a standing of payments, and standing of all flats by Jan 11.
The directions were released during a conference of several petitions where a owners of a One Constitution Avenue formidable and others have challenged a Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s preference of terminating a agreement of land franchise and sealing of a building.
The three-page list includes several names that ring bells possibly on their possess or due to famous relatives, including Imran Khan, Nasirul Mulk, Salman Bashir, Ahmed Mukhtar, Feryal Ali Gauhar, Jahangir Khan, Haris Khan Toru, Rashid Khan, Shazia Hafeez Shaikh, Muhammad Hashim Khan, Dr Asad Zia, Shiekh Amir Waheed, Shahzad Waseem, Muhammad Asif Sandila, Mehboobul Haque, Naseem Zehra Ikhlaq, Khawaja Muhammad Asad and Kashmala Tariq.
On Aug 1, CDA had sensitive a IHC that it had consummated a 99-year franchise agreement with BNP due to violations of city bylaws and steady rescheduling of superb dues.
On Jul 1, a CDA had hermetic a building for several building and blueprint devise violations.
The county agency’s board, in a assembly hold on Jul 29, had motionless that suitable movement should be taken opposite officials that extended several relaxations to BNP from in counterbalance of a authority’s manners and regulations, that caused outrageous waste to a CDA.
On Mar 9, 2005, CDA had auctioned a 13.5-acre tract on Constitution Avenue to a BNP Group for Rs4.88 billion. The CDA board, however, handed over a possession of a tract in 2005 after receiving only Rs800 million.
The BNP has paid a CDA Rs1.02 billion, while a remaining Rs3.85 billion is recoverable in instalments until 2026.
In a petition, a CEO of BNP and others have requested a justice to curb a county physique from holding any inauspicious movement compartment a box is tentative before the court.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 19th, 2017.
