Thursday , 19 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Obama creates farewell calls to Afghan, Indian leaders

Obama creates farewell calls to Afghan, Indian leaders

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 19, 2017 In Sports 0
Obama creates farewell calls to Afghan, Indian leaders
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Outgoing US President Barack Obama on Wednesday done farewell write calls to a leaders of Afghanistan and India, a White House said.

During his review with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Obama voiced thankfulness for his partnership, and congratulated him on India’s arriving 68th Republic Day anniversary, Associated Press reported.

Obama’s says goodbye in final presidential speech

The dual leaders also removed corner efforts of cooperation, including defense, civil arch appetite and meridian change among other matters of importance.

Obama’s review with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was assimilated by a country’s arch executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah. During a phone call, Obama appreciated a leaders for ancillary a partnership between a US and Afghanistan. He urged Ghani and Abdullah to continue operative for durability assent and stability.

Obama offers Modi comfortable farewell embrace

In Jun final year, Obama and Modi vowed team-work between a United States and India on arch energy and meridian change during a assembly during a White House. Offering Modi a comfortable embrace, Obama pronounced it was his “great pleasure to acquire behind my crony Prime Minister Modi to a Oval Office.”

Obama also offering high form subsidy for Modi’s bid to normalise India’s once surreptitious arch program.

 

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Wife of Florida nightclub gunman pleads not guilty to helping attack
SHC once again orders dismissal of Ayyan’s name from ECL
For white-collar staff, AI threatens new workplace revolution
Obama creates farewell calls to Afghan, Indian leaders
Mali automobile explosve kills 50 in uninformed blow to assent efforts
Age of a millennial: Lecture underscores purpose amicable media plays in daily life
Abbottabad-Murree highway obsolete due to complicated snow
Pledging army’s support: AJK PM, COAS plead LoC situation 
Young talent: PNCA hosts film creation workshop
Abettor acquitted: District justice upholds sentences of squad rape convicts
Shortest assent ad: Linguist’s try being deliberate by Guiness  
One Constitution Avenue case: Flats requisitioned by who’s who of Pakistan

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions