PM Nawaz hopes to accommodate Trump after inauguration

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday pronounced he hopes to accommodate US President-elect Donald Trump after his inauguration.

PM Nawaz told Sputnik US and Pakistan have good shared ties and he is looking brazen to assembly Trump. “I’ll make a phone call to honour Trump on his inauguration. Hopefully we will be meeting. Pakistan always had good attribute with a US, it dates behind to 60-70 years. We wish to say that good attribute and even strengthen it,” Nawaz said.

Zardari leaves for Dubai forward of Washington outing for Trump’s inauguration

Interestingly, Trump has invited usually former boss Asif Zardari from Pakistan to his oath-taking ceremony.

Although it stays to be seen what figure Pakistan-US ties will take underneath a new US administration, a first-ever write review between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Nov 30 suggested a US president-elect might infer to be Islamabad’s good friend.

According to a Prime Minister’s Office, Premier Sharif called Trump and felicitated him on his feat in a US presidential election. A readout released by a PM House of a premier’s telephonic review with Trump, quoted a US president-elect as carrying pronounced “he would adore to come to a illusory nation [Pakistan], illusory place of illusory people.”

‘You are a superb guy,’ Trump tells PM Nawaz

“Please communicate to a Pakistani people that they are extraordinary and all Pakistanis we have famous are well-developed people,” a new US personality had told a primary minister.

Trump, who degraded Democrat claimant Hilary Clinton in Nov 8, 2016 US elections, will take promise on Jan 20 in Washington.

