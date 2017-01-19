DAVOS, SWITZERLAND: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday pronounced he hopes to accommodate US President-elect Donald Trump after his inauguration.
PM Nawaz told Sputnik US and Pakistan have good shared ties and he is looking brazen to assembly Trump. “I’ll make a phone call to honour Trump on his inauguration. Hopefully we will be meeting. Pakistan always had good attribute with a US, it dates behind to 60-70 years. We wish to say that good attribute and even strengthen it,” Nawaz said.
Interestingly, Trump has invited usually former boss Asif Zardari from Pakistan to his oath-taking ceremony.
Although it stays to be seen what figure Pakistan-US ties will take underneath a new US administration, a first-ever write review between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Nov 30 suggested a US president-elect might infer to be Islamabad’s good friend.
According to a Prime Minister’s Office, Premier Sharif called Trump and felicitated him on his feat in a US presidential election. A readout released by a PM House of a premier’s telephonic review with Trump, quoted a US president-elect as carrying pronounced “he would adore to come to a illusory nation [Pakistan], illusory place of illusory people.”
PM Nawaz hopes to accommodate Trump after inauguration
‘You are a superb guy,’ Trump tells PM Nawaz
“Please communicate to a Pakistani people that they are extraordinary and all Pakistanis we have famous are well-developed people,” a new US personality had told a primary minister.
Trump, who degraded Democrat claimant Hilary Clinton in Nov 8, 2016 US elections, will take promise on Jan 20 in Washington.
