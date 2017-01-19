Thursday , 19 January 2017
Heer-Ranjha brought to life during Napa

January 19, 2017
KARACHI: Tragic romances truly live forever. Stories such as that of Romeo and Juliet, Umar and Marvi and Sohni and Mahiwal have been told and retold opposite generations by writers, film-makers and artists, any presenting their possess take on them. Perhaps that is because a intrigue of Heer and Ranjha doesn’t feel out of place, even in 2017.

Their undying story was brought to life once again during a National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa). Directed by Zarqa Naz, a play starred Saad Fareedi as Ranjha and Marya Saad Fareedi as Heer.

Napa sheds light on child marriages with latest play ‘Raat’

Everyone knows a story of Heer Ranjha though what done a play a success was a crafty performances not by a lead actors, though by a ancillary cast. Saad (Ranjha) and Marya(Heer)  have delivered good performances before, generally a former’s work in Sunil Shankar’s Qusoorwaar. However, they lacked chemistry in this play. Perhaps there should have been some-more scenes clinging to their romance. That, however, would have combined to a generation of a play and compulsory even some-more bid from a immature expel and crew.

Regardless, Saddam Hussain as a criminal Qeedu stole a show. The character’s encumber and a ability to play plant when he was a perpetrator came off good on stage. However, what was startling is that a assembly found his repeated lines hilarious, when, in fact, they were ostensible to make them hatred him.

Characters like Qazi (Samhan Ghazi) and Heer’s crony (Roohi Ahmed) were a good comic relief. However, a assembly contingency depreciate a immorality criminal for a story to work. It’s distinct when directors supplement a bit of comedy to keep a assembly engaged, though not all stories need it. The display of larger-than-life characters in party should be crafty adequate on a possess to hoard courtesy and say it. Granted, comedy creates it fun though it also tends to intermix a characters.

Diversifying: Napa festival to underline plays in informal languages

Besides that, a crafty stage transitions by lighting and exegesis contingency be commended. Akbar Ladhani (Ravi) did a extensive pursuit as an on-stage narrator. He indeed done one feel partial of a play, as against to distracting a assembly from a theme matter. Moreover, a use of shehnai for marriage scenes was interesting and done one feel like violation into dance.

The book lonesome roughly all a vital tools of a classical folktale. The assembly might have missed hints of Heer’s genocide by her dialogues in a play though by a end, a climactic impulse indeed became all a some-more impactful, display overpower is a best conveyer of grief.

As a play ended, it wasn’t startling to see a audience’s acclaim resounding by a theatre. Some even gave a opening a station ovation. Even with all a faults, Heer Ranjha came off as a decent showcase of a rising talent, generally Saad and Hussain, who can go on to do bigger things in a Pakistani party industry.

