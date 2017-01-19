Thursday , 19 January 2017
SHC once again orders dismissal of Ayyan’s name from ECL

Supermodel Ayyan. YOUTUBE SCREENGRABSupermodel Ayyan. YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB

The Sindh High Court on Thursday once again systematic the removal of supermodel Ayyan’s name from a Exit Control List (ECL).

Ayyan had filed a petition opposite Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar for fixation her name on ECL in defilement of SHC orders. This is a third time a SHC has called for lifting a transport anathema on a supermodel.

On Jan 9, SHC arbitrate judge, Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, indifferent outcome on a petition filed by indication Ayyan seeking dismissal of her name from a ECL. The SHC arch probity had allocated Justice Phulpoto as a arbitrate decider to confirm a matter after a two-judge dais gave a separate visualisation on Dec 1, final year.

Ayyan Ali’s transport ban: Sindh High Court’s arbitrate decider pot verdict

Ayyan, who is now out on bail, is confronting a hearing for perplexing to filch $506,800 after being held in a act during a Islamabad airfield on Mar 14, 2015.

She had challenged a third chit by a interior method to place her name on a ECL given her arrest, notwithstanding a SHC suspending a ministry’s memorandums twice in this regard.

