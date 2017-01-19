Thursday , 19 January 2017
The mom of a gunman in a deadliest mass sharpened in complicated US story pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges she assisted him forward of a deadly sharpened of 49 people during a happy nightclub in Florida and after dubious authorities.

Noor Salman, 30, aided and abetted father Omar Mateen in his try to yield element support to a belligerent organisation, sovereign prosecutors said. They also credit her of interference probity by fibbing to authorities questioning a Jun 2016 massacre.

Salman seemed in sovereign justice in Oakland, California, in an orange jail uniform and remained silent. An profession entered a not guilty pleas on her behalf.

Salman, a initial chairman charged by US authorities in tie with a attack, faces adult to life in jail if convicted. Her father was killed in a shootout with military after holding hostages during a three-hour deadlock during a Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Salman was not benefaction during a shooting, that also left dozens bleeding and strong fears about attacks by Americans desirous by Islamic State, a belligerent organisation.

A grand jury complaint unblocked on Tuesday indicted her of rapist activity commencement as early as April, several months before a massacre, though did not give sum on how she helped Mateen.

Prosecutors did not divulge some-more information on Wednesday. Hearings will be hold after per her authorised representation, apprehension and approaching send to Florida. Salman was arrested on Monday in California, where she was vital with her mom in a San Francisco area.

Mateen, 29, affianced devotion to a personality of Islamic State during a shooting. He had been investigated twice by a FBI for probable connectors with belligerent groups.

Mateen, who lived in Fort Pierce, Florida, with Salman and their immature son, was self-radicalized and acted alone but assistance or orders from abroad, according to US authorities. Salman, a US citizen and a daughter of relatives who emigrated from a West Bank in 1985, was physically abused by Mateen, her uncle, Al Salman, told reporters on Tuesday. The uncle pronounced she was trusting and had no thought of her husband’s plans.

Wife of Florida nightclub gunman pleads not guilty to helping attack
