Realism of co-actors reflects in my Raees performance: SRK

Realism of co-actors reflects in my Raees performance: SRK

Realism of co-actors reflects in my Raees performance: SRK
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says his co-actors in Raees come from a “real universe of acting” and this helped him broach a some-more picturesque opening in a arriving film.

The Rahul Dholakia destined starrer facilities Mahira Khan as his heading lady. It also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in critical roles. Shah Rukh has worked with all 3 of them for a initial time.

Mahira Khan breaks overpower over not being means to promote Raees

Talking about his knowledge of operative with them, he told a media, “They all come from a genuine universe of acting. They haven’t finished cinema as renouned as we have done. For me to play Raees, it was critical to be surrounded by people who approached a stage really realistically.

“Mahira, Nawaz or Zeeshan approached a scenes really differently than what we used to do. When they performed, their realism got reflected in my performance. This is a reason we wanted to expel new people, who haven’t acted with me before, in a film,” he said.

SRK isn’t a usually mafiosi in Raees, reveals Mahira

Raees is releasing on Jan 25. Shah Rukh will also underline in Imtiaz Ali’s film with Anushka Sharma and in a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Tubelight.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

