Something is wrong, admits Zidane

January 19, 2017
Days after a 2-1 improved opposite Sevilla, a Madrid giants suffered a same fate, this time during a hands of Celta Vigo. PHOTO: AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane certified he was astounded by his side’s delayed start as they slumped to a second improved in 4 days, 2-1 during home to Celta Vigo in a initial leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday.

Zidane’s group hadn’t mislaid in a Spanish record 40 games stretching behind to Apr final year before surrender twice in a final 5 mins to remove 2-1 during Sevilla on Sunday.

And Zidane believes a European champions suffered a hangover from that beating in a initial 45 mins abandoned of goalmouth movement during a wintry Santiago Bernabeu with temperatures plummeting subsequent 0 degrees

Zidane laments Real opinion after stand-off opposite Legia

“It was a bizarre game, generally a start,” pronounced Zidane. “We have to analyse it, something is wrong for sure. We didn’t do what we had prepared to do, generally a intensity. The power wasn’t good during a start of a game.”

However, a genuine repairs to a hosts was finished in a six-minute spell mid by a second-half as Celta grabbed dual critical divided goals and their initial win during a Bernabeu in a decade.

Iago Aspas’s 15th idea of a deteriorate put a visitors in front before Marcelo equalised with a marvellous bombardment 5 mins later.

However, Celta went immediately behind in front when left-back Jonny exploited a outrageous opening in a centre of a Madrid counterclaim to container home.

The sides accommodate again for a second leg on Jan 25.

Phenomenal Ronaldo deserves Ballon d’Or: Zidane

“There is no excuse. We are Real Madrid,” combined Zidane. “We have to keep operative and consider about a subsequent game. We will overcome this. We have finished good until now and in a final dual games we can’t be happy with above all a results. The opening in Sevilla was good, currently it was a bit worse, though we shouldn’t worry.”

However, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro certified Real’s certainty has been rocked by back-to-back defeats.

“This improved is concerning since Madrid can never lose,” he said. “Losing in Seville has shop-worn us.”

Celta trainer Eduardo Berizzo claimed he wasn’t astounded by his side’s success carrying knocked Atletico Madrid out during this theatre of a foe final season.

However, he insisted Madrid sojourn a favourites to progress.

Zidane ‘not worried’ by Ronaldo strike rate

“It is a bit conceited to contend we are favourites opposite Real Madrid, though we will suffer a win like this,” pronounced Berizzo. “None of my team’s victories warn me. It is a outrageous win, entrance to a place like this and confronting a best group in a world, though we believed we could do it.”

He believes Celta will need to play even improved in a lapse leg in 7 days’ time to strech a semi-finals. “We are happy to win, though it obliges us to play even improved in Vigo since we are confronting a shining competition and it is a toughest footballing test.”

