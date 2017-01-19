Thursday , 19 January 2017
This singular content summary will pile-up your iPhone

This singular content summary will pile-up your iPhone
A singular content summary could means your iPhone to totally solidify and crash.

YouTube user EverythingApplePro claims to have detected a glitch in Apple iOS that can be exploited to solidify an iPhone. He recently uploaded a video on his channel display how an iPhone can be crashed by promulgation a content message that is formed on a “rainbow dwindle emoji”.

The pretence works by promulgation a content summary in an try to feat a bug in iOS which fails to recognize a three-layer rainbow emoji and therefore causes a device to freeze. However, this also relates to a device a summary is sent from that is because users can't simply duplicate pulp a content and send it to others.

This five-second video will pile-up your iPhone

The video goes on to prominence dual methods that can be used to send a ominous content message. The initial process requires a mechanism to upload a content into Notes regulating iCloud that can afterwards be sent by a content summary to a phone we wish to freeze. However. this process has a stipulations as it usually works on inclination regulating iOS 10.1.1 or lower.

The second process uses a vast series of emojis to overcome a device and is delivered regulating a hit detachment. This process is a lot easier than a initial one and works on inclination regulating on iOS 10 and above. What’s some-more engaging is that a hit unconcern can also be sent regulating an Android device.

iPhone lockscreen penetrate can put your messages, photos during risk

Once a content summary is sent it causes a victim’s device to turn totally nonchalant and will usually duty scrupulously after a master reset in initiated.

This isn’t a initial time Apple’s mobile handling program has suffered from such a glitch. A identical bug was also highlighted by EverythingApplePro progressing that could solidify an iPhone by promulgation a brief 3 second video.

Apple is approaching to recover a patch for a glitch shortly yet a Cupertino hulk hasn’t expelled an central matter regarding the matter.

