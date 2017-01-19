Robben wants Bayern to ‘prove themselves’

BERLIN: Arjen Robben is perfectionist a uncover of strength when Bayern Munich resume their hunt for a fifth true pretension during Freiburg on Friday as a Bundesliga resumes after a winter break.
The German joining is behind after a four-week rest with Bayern 3 points transparent of nearest rivals RB Leipzig, who quickly kept a Bavarians off tip mark for 3 weeks until early December.
Bayern degraded 10-man Leipzig 3-0 in Munich when a sides met usually before Christmas, though now Robben wants another arrangement of strength during Freiburg’s Schwarzwald Stadion, a notoriously tough place to get a win.
Mid-table Freiburg are dominant in their final 4 joining games and have won 5 of their 7 home matches this season.
“The expectation is big. We simply wish to win a initial diversion and set a marker,” pronounced Robben. “We wish to get true into a stroke and we trust we have improved, though speak is inexpensive and we have to infer ourselves.”
Robben turns 33 on Monday and, carrying sealed a year’s prolongation until Jun 2018, says he wants to suffer his final 18 months during Bayern before determining his future.
Robben is full of regard for Leipzig’s immature squad, whose normal age is usually over 24, who have won 11 of their 16 games so distant in their entrance Bundesliga deteriorate underneath manager Ralph Hasenhuettl.
“The peculiarity is there, they are a young, uninformed patrol with a good manager and they can make life tough for us,” pronounced Robben.
Sixth-placed Borussia Dortmund are during Werder Bremen on Saturday with tip scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Africa Cup of Nations.
