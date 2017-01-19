Thursday , 19 January 2017
For a nation that has been approaching to be on a margin of failure, predictions that Pakistan might be a fastest flourishing economy in a Muslim universe is good news. In a universe in general, Pakistan is likely to have fifth place, with India approaching to be universe series one followed by Vietnam.

In a past few months, Pakistan’s batch sell has been on a rise, display rare expansion and financier confidence. It is both critical to be carefree as good as step with caution. All expansion and mercantile success contingency also move with it amicable change that ensures improved standards of vital for all.

As a society, we contingency continue to ask who a economy is flourishing for? Who does it benefit? If a advantage is usually to a tiny minority and a right to housing, preparation and peculiarity medical sojourn out of a strech of typical citizens, afterwards this success will not be of many value to many of a people.

If a numbers of beggars on a travel or homeless people is any indication, afterwards it does appear, from a ubiquitous overview, that category barriers are worsening in Pakistan. Real estate prices have left so high that it is apropos out of strech for even middle-income families to live within a cities.

Over a years we have seen signs of expansion with roads and bridges, though expansion that helps a infancy and creates simple necessities within strech for all does not seem to be in sight.

Moreover, it is also critical not to extent a comparisons to being a best in a Muslim universe since common infancy sacrament and mercantile expansion are dual opposite things. The ‘Muslim world’ is not a one retard that can be compared, though a series of countries with opposite histories, politics and geographical locations. We wish that Pakistan continues to grow for a improved not usually when compared to countries that share a common sacrament though in Asia and beyond.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 20th, 2017.

