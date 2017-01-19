Glasgow Central Mosque expelled a matter fixing dual of a victims as Glasgow integrate Mohammad Aslam and Talat Aslam, who have 5 children, observant they had only finished umra, a event to Mecca, Islam’s holiest site.
Six Britons killed in Saudi highway crash
LONDON: Six British nationals have been killed and several some-more harmed in a highway pile-up in Saudi Arabia, Britain’s unfamiliar method pronounced on Thursday.
“We are ancillary a families of 6 British people who have sadly died following a highway collision in Saudi Arabia,” a Foreign Office mouthpiece said.
“We are also assisting several some-more British nationals who were harmed in a crash,” she said, but fixing how many.
Glasgow Central Mosque expelled a matter fixing dual of a victims as Glasgow integrate Mohammad Aslam and Talat Aslam, who have 5 children, observant they had only finished umra, a event to Mecca, Islam’s holiest site.
Talat Aslam had been on event with her father Mohammad
They “were travelling in a minibus” to Medina, it said, adding: “Four members of another family from Manchester were also killed in a tragedy”.
Every year, millions of Muslims group to Mecca and Medina serve south, Islam’s second holiest site, to lift out a annual hajj event or a umra.
In 2015, some-more than 2,000 worshippers behaving hajj were dejected to genocide in Mecca, in a misfortune disaster ever to strike a annual ritual.
