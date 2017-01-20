Friday , 20 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » In a first: Zardari attends Trumps pre-inauguration dinner

In a first: Zardari attends Trumps pre-inauguration dinner

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 20, 2017 In Showbiz 0
In a first: Zardari attends Trumps pre-inauguration dinner
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: Former boss Asif Ali Zardari attended a pre-inauguration promise rite of US president-elect Donald Trump in Washington.

Zardari was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senators A Rehman Malik and Sherry Rehman, a press recover released pronounced on Thursday.

While addressing a event, former boss pronounced that he was gratified to be partial of a coronation to declare a transition of power.

He pronounced that Pakistan Peoples Party commission was celebrated to be a guest and member of these moments.

Large series of US senators, congressmen, Republican members and dignitaries attended a event.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 20th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

South Punjab Forest Company: Firm penetrating on growth of blurb forestry
Smart technology: Punjab plan to revamp agriculture
Telephonic contact: Ghani enlists JUI-S chief’s assistance for assent in Afghanistan
Tobacco products: Steps being taken to quell smuggling, says Dar
Over 31.8m children inoculated
In a first: Zardari attends Trumps pre-inauguration dinner
Welcome change: 400 indication streets in Korangi to pave approach for future
Electoral reforms and process on indifferent seats
Empowering a Rangers
Goodbye Obama
The arise and tumble of neoliberalism
Six Britons killed in Saudi highway crash

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions