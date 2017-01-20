In a first: Zardari attends Trumps pre-inauguration dinner

ISLAMABAD: Former boss Asif Ali Zardari attended a pre-inauguration promise rite of US president-elect Donald Trump in Washington.
Zardari was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senators A Rehman Malik and Sherry Rehman, a press recover released pronounced on Thursday.
While addressing a event, former boss pronounced that he was gratified to be partial of a coronation to declare a transition of power.
He pronounced that Pakistan Peoples Party commission was celebrated to be a guest and member of these moments.
Large series of US senators, congressmen, Republican members and dignitaries attended a event.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 20th, 2017.
