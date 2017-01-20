ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani spoke to an successful Pakistani minister and domestic personality on Thursday and sought his team-work in bringing assent to his war-ravaged country, JUI-S officials said.
Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal, who met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S) arch Maulana Samiul Haq during a Darul Uloom Haqqania for a second time in a month, pronounced he facilitated a Ghani-Sami phone contact.
Zakhilwal’s assembly with a JUI-S arch was partial of a pierce by Kabul to rivet Pakistan’s domestic leaders in efforts to urge family between a dual countries and to pull for a assent process.
Last month, Zakhilwal, who is also President Ghani’s special attach� for Pakistan, met comparison Pashtoon domestic leaders in Islamabad and a second such assembly is being designed in a nearby future.
Samiul Haq enjoys change among a Afghan Taliban as many of their leaders have complicated in his eremite propagandize ‘Jamia Haqqania’ during Akora Khattak in a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).
The Express Tribune has learnt that Maulana Samiul Haq had determined hit with some Taliban leaders to inspire them to join a assent routine following his assembly with Zakhilwal.
The Afghan envoy also reliable to The Express Tribune that Ghani talked to a JUI-S leader. “I facilitated a phone review between him and President Ghani,” he pronounced after his meeting.
He described his assembly with Haq as certain though declined to share any specific details. “But in ubiquitous it was a certain and prolific meeting. And an critical delay to a initial assembly a month ago,” he said.
Zakhilwal pronounced Afghanistan reputable each bid by Pakistan for bringing assent and fortitude in Afghanistan and positive that Kabul could never endure use of a land opposite Pakistan.
A matter from Haq’s bureau pronounced a Afghan boss spoke with a JUI-S personality for 30 minutes.
“We insert high hopes to your purpose for assent in Afghanistan,” a matter quoted President Ghani as revelation a Pakistani eremite leader. “You are not usually reputable by a Taliban though many Afghans honour and cruise we a teacher,” a Afghan boss told Samiul Haq.
Maulana Samiul Haq pronounced assent in Afghanistan and Pakistan is urgently indispensable to finish assault in both countries. “It is not usually a shortcoming of a Taliban though a Afghan supervision and a whole Afghan republic to get absolved of a unfamiliar forces,” he said.
He pronounced vigour from unfamiliar forces, generally a United States, should be resisted to pave a approach for assent negotiations. He also suggested some evident stairs for goodwill to overpass a trust necessity between Kabul and a Taliban.
“Maulana Samilul Haq also conveyed his and a people of Pakistan’s concerns to a Afghan envoy over a tragedy between Pakistan and Afghanistan and a flourishing India-Afghan relationship,” pronounced a statement. [With ADDITIONAL INPUT FROM JEHANZEB KHATTAK IN NOWSHERA]
