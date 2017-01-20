Funding trail: Some unfamiliar view agencies financing terrorism, says Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Though a supervision pronounced it can't pinpoint with 100 per cent correctness a appropriation sources for terrorism, it is certain that some unfamiliar comprehension agencies were among those appropriation groups that are formulating instability in Pakistan, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan pronounced on Thursday.
His remarks were in response to a doubt lifted by Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in a Senate.
Cash performed around extortionists is a vital source of apprehension funding. The apportion confirmed that militants were famous to “extort supports from drug dealers and drug growers handling in areas along a Pakistan-Afghanistan border”.
Sharing sum of movement opposite such elements, a apportion settled that during slightest 498 cases had been purebred opposite a nation underneath a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.
Some 230 cases had also been purebred underneath a Anti Money Laundering (AML) Act, 2010, while 116 cases had been purebred on questionable transaction reports (STRs) on a orders of a ministry’s financial monitoring unit.
Highlighting stairs taken by a government, a apportion settled that it had recently common a list of persons placed on a fourth report of a Anti Terrorism Act, 1997, along with their CNIC numbers with instructions to solidify their bank accounts. Subsequently, a State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) froze 4,461 bank accounts.
All stating entities are legally firm to send financial comprehension to a FMU underneath a AML Act, 2010 in all cases where there is a guess that supports are associated to militant activities or associated organisations. The apportion removed that a National Action Plan also talked about restraint appropriation to such persons and bodies.
Terrorism report
Separately, a apportion told a Senate that given 2013 during slightest 4,613 people had been killed in 5,321 terror-related incidents opposite a nation — a transparent decrease in a series of incidents and casualties over a past 4 years.
The information was common on a doubt lifted by Senator Sehar Kamran.
There were 1,571 incidents of terrorism with 1,794 deaths in 2013. The series of such incidents increasing in 2014 – 1,816 – though there were fewer deaths – 1,172. Terror-related incidents drastically fell final year to 785 with only 804 deaths. So far, there have been 10 such cases with 5 deaths.
Govt’s ads
Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told a Senate that given 2013, a supervision had spent Rs12 billion on advertisements to imitation and electronic media. An volume of Rs8.13 billion was expelled to a imitation media and Rs3.62 billion to a electronic media.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 20th, 2017.
