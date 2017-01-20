Over 31.8m children inoculated

ISLAMABAD: More than 31.8 million children have been vaccinated opposite a poliovirus in a year’s initial countrywide debate opposite a crippling disease.
Though a polio debate was successfully hold in many tools of a country, a expostulate had to be behind compartment Jan 29 in a few districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Fata and Balochistan.
The altogether swell of a initial national debate was reviewed by a National Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).
Of a targeted 37.3 million children, 31.8 million children have been vaccinated in a initial 3 days of a drive.
The PM’s focal chairman for polio eradication, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, appreciating a work of all provincial and district teams on overcoming continue challenges, urged revived efforts during a final push.
Polio expostulate in FATA
After reviewing a successful debate in rest of Fata, Emergency Operation Centre (Fata) has welcomed a Agency Polio Eradication Committee (APEC)’s preference to start a polio debate in a Khyber Agency from Jan 23.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 20th, 2017.
