Friday , 20 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Smart technology: Punjab plan to revamp agriculture

Smart technology: Punjab plan to revamp agriculture

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 20, 2017 In Sports 0
Smart technology: Punjab plan to revamp agriculture
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s plan for ‘Promotion of high-value cultivation by sustenance of meridian intelligent technology’ will change a predestine of cultivation zone in a province, pronounced Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mahmood on Thursday. He pronounced that a plan directed during enhancing stand and H2O capability by focus of complicated irrigated cultivation growth technologies. The Punjab supervision is revamping a cultivation zone to utilize a full intensity for wealth in a range and contentment of a farmers, pronounced Mahmood. He pronounced that interventions envisaged underneath a due plan would entail graduation of hi-tech technologies including solar complement and hovel record for enhancing stand yields and alleviating misery in a province.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 20th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

South Punjab Forest Company: Firm penetrating on growth of blurb forestry
Smart technology: Punjab plan to revamp agriculture
Telephonic contact: Ghani enlists JUI-S chief’s assistance for assent in Afghanistan
Tobacco products: Steps being taken to quell smuggling, says Dar
Over 31.8m children inoculated
In a first: Zardari attends Trumps pre-inauguration dinner
Welcome change: 400 indication streets in Korangi to pave approach for future
Electoral reforms and process on indifferent seats
Empowering a Rangers
Goodbye Obama
The arise and tumble of neoliberalism
Six Britons killed in Saudi highway crash

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions