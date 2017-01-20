LAHORE: The Punjab government’s plan for ‘Promotion of high-value cultivation by sustenance of meridian intelligent technology’ will change a predestine of cultivation zone in a province, pronounced Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mahmood on Thursday. He pronounced that a plan directed during enhancing stand and H2O capability by focus of complicated irrigated cultivation growth technologies. The Punjab supervision is revamping a cultivation zone to utilize a full intensity for wealth in a range and contentment of a farmers, pronounced Mahmood. He pronounced that interventions envisaged underneath a due plan would entail graduation of hi-tech technologies including solar complement and hovel record for enhancing stand yields and alleviating misery in a province.
Smart technology: Punjab plan to revamp agriculture
LAHORE: The Punjab government’s plan for ‘Promotion of high-value cultivation by sustenance of meridian intelligent technology’ will change a predestine of cultivation zone in a province, pronounced Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mahmood on Thursday. He pronounced that a plan directed during enhancing stand and H2O capability by focus of complicated irrigated cultivation growth technologies. The Punjab supervision is revamping a cultivation zone to utilize a full intensity for wealth in a range and contentment of a farmers, pronounced Mahmood. He pronounced that interventions envisaged underneath a due plan would entail graduation of hi-tech technologies including solar complement and hovel record for enhancing stand yields and alleviating misery in a province.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 20th, 2017.
Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Over 31.8m children inoculated
January 20, 2017
Electoral reforms and process on indifferent seats
January 19, 2017
The arise and tumble of neoliberalism
January 19, 2017
Political delusions
January 19, 2017