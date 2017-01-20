ISLAMABAD: The oil travel of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) by Pakistan Railways has increasing from 4% to 38% in 3 years. “In a past, a commission of oil travel of PSO by railways was usually 4%, that has now extended due to accordant efforts of a Pakistan Railways,” pronounced an central in a Ministry of Railways. He pronounced that a boost is around 10 times some-more and efforts are underway to serve raise a travel of oil. Responding to a doubt about a new locomotives, a central pronounced that new locomotives will privately be utilized for burden trains and it will also assistance to boost travel of oil.
Through railways: PSO oil travel rises to 38%
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 20th, 2017.
