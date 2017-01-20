Friday , 20 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Tobacco products: Steps being taken to quell smuggling, says Dar

Tobacco products: Steps being taken to quell smuggling, says Dar

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 20, 2017 In Commerce 0
Tobacco products: Steps being taken to quell smuggling, says Dar
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: The supervision was facilitating a private zone to a limit border to capacitate it to play a due purpose in augmenting mercantile opportunities for people of a country, pronounced Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Talking to an eight-member tellurian group of British American Tobacco (BAT), Dar pronounced a supervision believed no economy could grow but appearance of a business community.

“After achieving macro-economic stability, a supervision is some-more focused on mercantile growth,” he said, adding it had taken stairs to quell a prolongation and bootlegging of unlawful tobacco products and would continue to take these measures.

He destined a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to keep tighten relationship with a attention in that regard.

BAT Asia-Pacific Region Director Jach Bowles, who was heading a delegation, briefed a financial apportion about his company’s business in Pakistan and around a globe.

The commission praised a measures taken to control a unlawful trade of tobacco products in a country. It would promote authorised and peculiarity tobacco business as good as safeguard correct taxation of such businesses, they said.

The assembly was attended by Special Assistant to a Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, FBR authority and comparison officials of a Ministry of Finance and FBR.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 20th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

South Punjab Forest Company: Firm penetrating on growth of blurb forestry
Smart technology: Punjab plan to revamp agriculture
Telephonic contact: Ghani enlists JUI-S chief’s assistance for assent in Afghanistan
Tobacco products: Steps being taken to quell smuggling, says Dar
Over 31.8m children inoculated
In a first: Zardari attends Trumps pre-inauguration dinner
Welcome change: 400 indication streets in Korangi to pave approach for future
Electoral reforms and process on indifferent seats
Empowering a Rangers
Goodbye Obama
The arise and tumble of neoliberalism
Six Britons killed in Saudi highway crash

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions