KARACHI: Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune laid good importance on strengthening trade family between Pakistan and Morocco.
He pronounced this during his revisit to a Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to felicitate a newly inaugurated FPCCI boss and bureau bearers.
He pronounced that a sell of trade delegations between a dual countries was essential to brand trade intensity on both a sides that will assistance enhance shared trade. He sensitive that a mango festival in 5 opposite cities hold for a initial time in Morocco from Aug 7 to 8, 2016 joined with a fruit festival from Oct 22 to 30, 2016 by a Embassy of Pakistan in Morocco perceived a certain response and was successful.
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive Officer S M Muneer positive a Morocco Ambassador that TDAP would shortly organize a singular nation muster in Morocco to deliver normal and non-traditional products to boost exports for mutual benefits.
FPCCI Senior Vice President Aamer Ata Bajwa appreciated a remarks and sentiments voiced by a Morocco ambassador, that enclosed a offer of operative together to feat mercantile opportunities in both a countries.
Morocco envoy for strengthening of relations
KARACHI: Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune laid good importance on strengthening trade family between Pakistan and Morocco.
He pronounced this during his revisit to a Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to felicitate a newly inaugurated FPCCI boss and bureau bearers.
He pronounced that a sell of trade delegations between a dual countries was essential to brand trade intensity on both a sides that will assistance enhance shared trade. He sensitive that a mango festival in 5 opposite cities hold for a initial time in Morocco from Aug 7 to 8, 2016 joined with a fruit festival from Oct 22 to 30, 2016 by a Embassy of Pakistan in Morocco perceived a certain response and was successful.
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive Officer S M Muneer positive a Morocco Ambassador that TDAP would shortly organize a singular nation muster in Morocco to deliver normal and non-traditional products to boost exports for mutual benefits.
FPCCI Senior Vice President Aamer Ata Bajwa appreciated a remarks and sentiments voiced by a Morocco ambassador, that enclosed a offer of operative together to feat mercantile opportunities in both a countries.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 20th, 2017.
Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
South Punjab Forest Company: Firm penetrating on ...
January 20, 2017
Tobacco products: Steps being taken to quell ...
January 20, 2017
Welcome change: 400 indication streets in Korangi ...
January 19, 2017
Goodbye Obama
January 19, 2017