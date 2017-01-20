Confirmed: Akcent to perform in Karachi

PHOTO: ADRIAN SINA
Over 7 years after Akcent final performed in Pakistan, a Kamelia thespian will be heading to Karachi in February.
In a post on his Facebook page, a thespian suggested that he’d be behaving in a city on Feb 3.
The unison will be hold during Karachi’s DA Golf Club. Ticket prices and vending locations will be announced later.
A few years ago, Romanian DJ Edward Maya had also performed in Islamabad. Akcent and Edward Maya have collaborated on many songs such as Stereo Love, Desert Rain.
Will 2017 see a lapse of Diplo, Elliphant?
Fake news of popular singers entrance to Pakistan to perform has also done rounds in a past. Last year, it was reported that Shakira was set to perform in Lahore.
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
