Confirmed: Akcent to perform in Karachi

Posted date : January 20, 2017
PHOTO: ADRIAN SINA

Over 7 years after Akcent final performed in Pakistan, a Kamelia thespian will be heading to Karachi in February.

In a post on his Facebook page, a thespian suggested that he’d be behaving in a city on Feb 3.

Is Shakira entrance to Lahore? Short answer, no

The unison will be hold during Karachi’s DA Golf Club. Ticket prices and vending locations will be announced later.

A few years ago, Romanian DJ Edward Maya had also performed in Islamabad. Akcent and Edward Maya have collaborated on many songs such as Stereo Love, Desert Rain.

Will 2017 see a lapse of Diplo, Elliphant?

Fake news of popular singers entrance to Pakistan to perform has also done rounds in a past. Last year, it was reported that Shakira was set to perform in Lahore.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

 

