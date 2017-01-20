Friday , 20 January 2017
Commentator forsaken over Venus ‘gorilla’ remark

Venus Williams during her singles second turn compare opposite Stefanie Voegele. PHOTO: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MELBOURNE: US broadcaster ESPN has forsaken commentator Doug Adler after he compared Venus Williams to a “gorilla” during a Australian Open, nonetheless he insisted a word he used was “guerrilla”.

ESPN conspicuous Adler should have been some-more clever during his coverage of a seven-time Grand Slam-winner’s win over Stefanie Voegele.

“During an Australian Open tide on ESPN3, Doug Adler should have been some-more clever in his word selection,” conspicuous an ESPN statement. “He apologised and we have private him from his remaining assignments.”

During a second-round compare on Wednesday, Adler, a 59-year-old former player, said: “She [Voegele] misses a initial offer and Venus is all over her. You see Venus pierce in and put a chimpanzee outcome on. Charging.”

Viewers were discerning to register their antipathy on amicable media, while tennis publisher Ben Rothenberg called it “appalling stuff”.

“Horrifying that a Williams sisters remained subjected to it still in 2017,” he tweeted.

A news on a ESPN website said: “Because a difference chimpanzee and riotous are conspicuous similarly, it’s unfit to contend for certain that word Adler spoke.”

