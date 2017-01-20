Venus Williams during her singles second turn compare opposite Stefanie Voegele. PHOTO: REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Commentator forsaken over Venus ‘gorilla’ remark
Venus Williams during her singles second turn compare opposite Stefanie Voegele. PHOTO: REUTERS/Thomas Peter
MELBOURNE: US broadcaster ESPN has forsaken commentator Doug Adler after he compared Venus Williams to a “gorilla” during a Australian Open, nonetheless he insisted a word he used was “guerrilla”.
ESPN conspicuous Adler should have been some-more clever during his coverage of a seven-time Grand Slam-winner’s win over Stefanie Voegele.
“During an Australian Open tide on ESPN3, Doug Adler should have been some-more clever in his word selection,” conspicuous an ESPN statement. “He apologised and we have private him from his remaining assignments.”
Kerber celebrates birthday with Witthoeft win
During a second-round compare on Wednesday, Adler, a 59-year-old former player, said: “She [Voegele] misses a initial offer and Venus is all over her. You see Venus pierce in and put a chimpanzee outcome on. Charging.”
Viewers were discerning to register their antipathy on amicable media, while tennis publisher Ben Rothenberg called it “appalling stuff”.
Djokovic knocked out of Australian Open
“Horrifying that a Williams sisters remained subjected to it still in 2017,” he tweeted.
A news on a ESPN website said: “Because a difference chimpanzee and riotous are conspicuous similarly, it’s unfit to contend for certain that word Adler spoke.”
