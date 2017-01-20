Friday , 20 January 2017
Family Rottweiler kills baby in northern France

Family Rottweiler kills baby in northern France
LILLE, FRANCE: A family Rottweiler pounded and killed a 14-month-old baby on Thursday in northern France, military said.

The dog “jumped on a baby lady and bit her in a head,” a military orator told AFP, adding that another dog, a Jack Russell, assimilated in a attack, also satirical her several times.

“The mom and lady couldn’t do anything,” he said. “The conflict was intensely violent.” When rescue workers arrived a girl’s heart had already stopped and she died on a spot, he said.

He pronounced a Rottweiler fled and was after shot passed by a hunter alerted by police. The Jack Russell will be put down, military said.

